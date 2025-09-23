KSTP will air Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night as he returns to TV

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the airwaves Tuesday night in some U.S. markets.
Viewers in the Twin Cities will be able to watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV, the station confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune. The network’s online schedule also shows Kimmel’s program listed on Tuesday night.
Kimmel was yanked off ABC stations last week after conservatives criticized a monologue he made following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. FCC chairman Brendan Carr threatened to revoke licenses of ABC affiliates if the company did not take disciplinary action.
Tuesday night’s guests will include actor Glen Powell, with musical guest Sarah McLachlan. The show will feature Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter and musical guest Yungblud on Wednesday, and Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and musical guest Alex G on Thursday, according to TV listings.
The flap has raised questions about free speech and the First Amendment.
Not all of America will be able to watch the late-night comedian. Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group, which together own about one in five ABC affiliates nationwide, have said they won’t air Kimmel.