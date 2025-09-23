TV and Media

KSTP will air Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night as he returns to TV

ABC pulled the talk show host off the air last week after the network got pushback from a monologue Kimmel made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2025 at 6:48PM
Jimmy Kimmel during a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, June 8, 2022. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times)

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the airwaves Tuesday night in some U.S. markets.

Viewers in the Twin Cities will be able to watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV, the station confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune. The network’s online schedule also shows Kimmel’s program listed on Tuesday night.

Kimmel was yanked off ABC stations last week after conservatives criticized a monologue he made following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. FCC chairman Brendan Carr threatened to revoke licenses of ABC affiliates if the company did not take disciplinary action.

Tuesday night’s guests will include actor Glen Powell, with musical guest Sarah McLachlan. The show will feature Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter and musical guest Yungblud on Wednesday, and Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and musical guest Alex G on Thursday, according to TV listings.

The flap has raised questions about free speech and the First Amendment.

Not all of America will be able to watch the late-night comedian. Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group, which together own about one in five ABC affiliates nationwide, have said they won’t air Kimmel.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

