KSTP has partially retracted a story it aired on this week's riot at the U.S. Capitol that included claims about the involvement of anti-fascist groups.

"On Wednesday night, we broadcast a report focusing on the initial questions of security measures at the U.S. Capitol," the local ABC affiliate said in a statement that was read during its evening newscasts Thursday. "At the end of that story from reporter Jay Kolls, he quoted Michael Rozin, a recognized security expert, who stated that it was 'highly likely' that people who aligned with the Antifa group may have been part of instigating the violence at the Capitol. After further review, Mr. Rozin acknowledges his claim was speculative."

KSTP went on to say that the story did not meet the station's editorial standards. It pledged to "do better moving forward."

It's not the first time Kolls has been under fire. In 2014, he faced criticism from many media commentators, including CNN's "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter, for a story claiming that former Minneapolis Betsy Hodges was flashing gang signs.

Kolls, who has been a journalist for nearly 30 years, has won numerous awards for his reporting, including eight regional Emmys. He previously hosted a radio show on KSTP-AM.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin