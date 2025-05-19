Brooks: Kristi Noem’s ‘Hunger Games’? It could actually happen.

From Kristi Noem — the governor who made South Dakota Great Again by moving far, far away — a modest proposal.
Noem’s Department of Homeland Security is mulling a pitch from a “Duck Dynasty” producer about a reality television program where immigrants compete for a shot at citizenship.
That’s right. America may be ducked.
According to Fox News, a group of people who still want to be Americans at this point would be loaded aboard an Amtrak train that would “cart them around the country” for the viewers’ entertainment. The “Duck Dynasty” guy wants to call the show “The American,” and Homeland Security has signaled interest.
(Dragging Amtrak into this just seems like an unnecessarily cruel dig at former President Joe Biden. The man has cancer, let him enjoy his trains.)
No word yet about whether this game show would operate under "Hunger Games" rules, "Squid Game" rules, a "Purge" situation or some other setup. I didn’t read enough dystopian fiction to prepare for this news cycle.
Congressional Republicans have proposed $300 billion — with a “b” — in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program so the Trump administration can spend another $350 billion on immigration detention and deportation. So “Hunger Games” might be our best point of reference here.
Noem does like to play dress-up, so a glittering game show with costumed hosts might appeal. Judging by the photos coming out of Homeland Security these days, Noem’s job is just dressing up like other people’s jobs. A firefighter. A pilot. An enthusiastic prison warden.