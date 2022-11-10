Holocaust hero's son speaks in Minneapolis as Kristallnacht remembered

Kristallnacht, 1938's "Night of Broken Glass," is widely recognized as the start of the Holocaust. Mobs of Germans and Austrians attacked, looted and burned Jewish shops and homes, destroyed 1,400 synagogues, killed 92 Jews and sent another 30,000 to concentration camps. Nick Winton's father, Sir Nicholas George Winton, is credited with helping 669 mostly Jewish children escape Czechoslovakia before World War II. Nick Winton spoke at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.  
Holocaust survivors Cass and Ruth Lewart, 92 and 91, respectively, listened to speaker Nick Winton at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass,” Wednesday. Winton’s father, Sir Nicholas George Winton, is credited with helping 669 mostly Jewish children escape Czechoslovakia before World War II.

Carrie Timmins wiped away tears while listening to speaker Nick Winton at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Nick Winton spoke in front of a photo of his father, Sir Nicholas George Winton, at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Mark Goldberg, of St. Paul, listened to speaker Nick Winton at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Debbie Charan and her partner, Roy Ginsburg, listened to speaker Nick Winton at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Rayna Kaufman, 14, and her grandmother Glenda Kaufman listened to speaker Nick Winton at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Beth El Rabbi Alexander Davis welcomed attendees after lighting a yahrzeit candle, a memorial candle for those killed in the Holocaust, Wednesday at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis.

