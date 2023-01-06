For the second time in three years, Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving the Gophers football team to become another Big Ten school's offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Ciarrocca is expected to become Rutgers' next offensive coordinator. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. In December 2019, when the Gophers were coming off a 10-2 regular season and preparing for the Outback Bowl, Ciarrocca left for Penn State.

He lasted just one season at Penn State, spending one year as an analyst at West Virginia before rejoining P.J. Fleck and the Gophers for the 2022 season. Minnesota finished 9-4, and Ciarrocca was rewarded with a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season that raised his average salary to $950,000.

Fleck and Ciarrocca both worked at Rutgers under coach Greg Schiano, who went 4-8 last season in his third year back with the Scarlet Knights.

Ciarrocca also worked as quarterbacks coach for the Gophers, who are building around strong-armed sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis. There are often concerns when a coach leaves that it will spur players to transfer.

But on Thursday night, Kaliakmanis tweeted: "I love this culture. I love this team. I can't wait to get after it this off-season with the guys!"

Fleck has a co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach on his staff in Matt Simons. When Ciarrocca left Minnesota the first time, Fleck replaced him with Mike Sanford Jr., who had been a coordinator at Notre Dame and a head coach at Western Kentucky.

The Gophers' offense sputtered under Sanford, which led to Ciarrocca's return, however brief it may have been.