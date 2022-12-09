P.J. Fleck isn't the only Gophers coach getting a new contract. His offensive and defensive coordinators are, too.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is receiving a two-year extension through the 2025 season and a raise in which he will average $950,000 over the next three seasons, according to university documents. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will make an average of $1.15 million through the 2025 season under his two-year extension.

Ciarrocca, who rejoined the Gophers in December 2021, had a base salary of $625,000 in 2022 and 2023, though he also was receiving pay from Penn State, which fired him after one season as offensive coordinator. Under the new deal, Ciarrocca will have base salaries of $900,000, $950,000 and $1 million over the next three years. Ciarrocca's average salary would rank eighth among Big Ten offensive coordinators.

Rossi also is receiving a two-year extension that will run through the 2025 season and a raise to an average base salary of $1.15 million over the next three seasons. Rossi had a base salary of $800,000 this year and was scheduled to make $850,000 and $900,000 the next two years. Under the new deal, his base salary will increase to $1.1 million, $1.15 million and $1.2 million the next three years. Rossi's average salary would rank sixth among Big Ten defensive coordinators.

Both Ciarrocca's and Rossi's contracts are fully guaranteed, which is common for coordinators. If Rossi would leave for another Division I school in a role other than head coach, he would owe the university a buyout of $330,000 in the first year, $250,000 in the second year and $150,000 in the third year. Ciarrocca's buyout figures under the same circumstances are $275,000, $200,000 and $150,000.

Under Fleck's new contract, a seven-year, $42 million deal that runs through 2029, the university will provide an additional $1 million to its supplementary salary pool for assistant coaches and staff on Feb. 1, 2023.

The contracts of Fleck, Ciarrocca and Rossi are pending Board of Regents approval at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Staying with Nike

The Gophers will remain a Nike school when it comes to equipment and apparel through July 31, 2027, under a four-year contract extension that requires Board of Regents approval.

The athletic department will pay Nike approximately $5.6 million over four years for the right to pre-purchase up to $16.8 million of Nike products at a discounted rate. That includes an agreement that grants Nike the designation as exclusive athletic footwear, apparel and accessories sponsor for the athletic department. The deal begins Aug. 1, 2023. Funding would come from the athletic department's annual operating budget.

Minnesota has been a Nike partner since 2007.