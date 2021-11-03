Nico Sturm didn't officially earn an assist on the play, but he put the goal in motion.

Sturm and Kirill Kaprizov were next up for an overtime shift, and Sturm told Kaprizov to make the first substitution.

"I knew he had one in him tonight," Sturm said.

So, when Frederick Gaudreau approached the bench for a line change, Kaprizov darted into action while Sturm idled.

And when Sturm finally made it on the ice, he wasn't joining the play.

He was piling onto a postgame celebration.

"Maybe he owes me dinner," Sturm said. "We'll talk about that."

Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season in overtime, shedding an eight-game drought and lifting the Wild to a 5-4 win over the Senators on Tuesday in front of 15,276 at Xcel Energy Center that also nixed the Wild's two-game slide.

Since coach Dean Evason took over, the team has yet to lose three in a row in the regular season. The Wild (6-3) is also a league-best 6-0 in one-goal games.

BOXSCORE: Wild 5, Ottawa 4 (OT)

"He's pretty excited," Evason said of Kaprizov, who mentioned that the goal felt like his first ever.

With 2 minutes, 58 seconds to go in overtime, Kaprizov one-timed a Kevin Fiala pass by Ottawa goalie Filip Gustavsson for his third career overtime goal, ranking fifth in Wild history and barely into his second seaason.

"Nobody on the team was worried about him," Sturm said. "We knew it was coming. I'm sure he'll score a couple more this year."

That Kaprizov and Fiala teamed up to polish off this victory was fitting.

Both had struggled to score in October, combining for just one goal, but the Wild's top forwards climbed out of their slumps simultaneously. Fiala finished with two assists, snapping a five-game pointless rut, while Kaprizov also had an assist. He is tied with Marcus Foligno, who scored twice in regulation, for the most points on the team with eight.

"They have a lot of pressure because they're counted on to do it every night," Foligno said. "I definitely don't have that pressure on me the way they do. It's nice to contribute, but at the same time I think you just have to go back to the basics when you're in the ruts.

"They were unbelievable tonight."

Foligno started the parade of goals just 3:57 into the first period. Calen Addison scored his first NHL goal only 27 seconds later when his point shot bounced in off the Senators' Michael Del Zotto.

"At the end of the day, they don't ask how and quite honestly, I don't care either," Addison said. "That was something I'll never forget, for sure."

Nick Paul responded for Ottawa at 10:48, but Sturm put the Wild up 3-1 at 13:35 after he pounced on a rebound in front.

That two-goal lead, however, dissolved into a one-goal deficit in the second.

The Wild thought Josh Norris played the puck with a high stick before a Drake Batherson goal at 2:12, but video review disagreed. Not only did the goal count, but the Senators received a power play for the unsuccessful challenge and Norris capitalized on the look at 3:23.

"We still think it's a high stick," Evason said. "But maybe they have a different [angle]."

Video again went against the Wild at 7:48; after a goal was initially waved off for being batted in the net illegally, a review determined the puck simply caromed off Chris Tierney's shoulder and behind goalie Cam Talbot, who ended up with 24 saves. Gustavsson had 38.

But the Wild went into the third period tied at 4 after Foligno scored his second of the game on the power play at 10:10.Both teams finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage, and Foligno is tied with Ryan Hartman for the team lead in goals with four.

Foligno had a chance at a hat trick late in the third period, but the game progressed to overtime.

That's when Kaprizov and Fiala shined.

"I give those guys a lot of credit," Sturm said. "Even though they hadn't scored as much as they wanted to the last couple games, they played a team game. I give them a lot of credit for that."