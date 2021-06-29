Kirill Kaprizov played like the NHL's best rookie all season long, and now he has the hardware to prove it.

The Wild newcomer won the Calder Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, getting crowned the league's top first-year player during a televised NHL Awards show.

Kaprizov is the first Calder recipient in Wild history.

Although he was drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Kaprizov didn't sign an entry-level contract with the Wild until last summer — a lag in which he turned into the organization's most prized prospect while competing in his native Russia.

His pre-NHL accolades included a gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics and two KHL championships; twice Kaprizov led the league in goals.

And once he made his NHL debut with the Wild, Kaprizov didn't slow down.

Instead, he continued to dazzle.

Not only did his 27 goals lead the Wild and all NHL rookies, but they ranked eighth overall in the league. Kaprizov's 51 points in 55 games were also tops on the Wild and among first-year players, along with his eight power play goals and 157 shots. His 24 assists were the second-most.

Kaprizov also rewrote the Wild record book, claiming multiple categories including goals, assists and points. The 24-year-old left winger went on a six-game point streak, a four-game multi-point game streak and a five-game goal streak – all franchise firsts for a rookie. He's also just the third player in NHL history to score in overtime in his debut, a memorable three-point effort Jan.14 at Los Angeles that set the tone for Kaprizov's impressive season.

Nabbing the Calder Trophy repositioned the spotlight over Kaprizov's strong start, but he was never going to slip off the radar this summer.

Kaprizov is up for a new contract and resigning him is a priority for the Wild this offseason; same with the team's other offensive leaders in Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek.

Unlike Fiala and Eriksson Ek, who are restricted free agents with arbitration rights, Kaprizov has the unique distinction of not meeting restricted free agency or unrestricted free agency requirements. He's only allowed to negotiate and sign with the Wild, is ineligible for an offer sheet from another team and doesn't have arbitration rights. The longest the Wild could sign him for is for eight years.