Kaprizov career highlights

• Drafted in the fifth round, 135th overall, in 2015 by the Wild with a pick the team acquired in a draft-floor trade with Boston.

• Led the Kontinental Hockey League in goal scoring in each of the past two seasons and became the youngest player in league history to score 100 goals.

• Helped Russia claim gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Germany.

• Captained the 2017 Russian World Juniors squad that won bronze and tallied nine goals and three assists in seven games.

• Started playing hockey at age 4 and went on to play for his hometown team Metallurg Novokuznetsk in the KHL.

Sarah McLellan