Kaprizov career highlights
• Drafted in the fifth round, 135th overall, in 2015 by the Wild with a pick the team acquired in a draft-floor trade with Boston.
• Led the Kontinental Hockey League in goal scoring in each of the past two seasons and became the youngest player in league history to score 100 goals.
• Helped Russia claim gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Germany.
• Captained the 2017 Russian World Juniors squad that won bronze and tallied nine goals and three assists in seven games.
• Started playing hockey at age 4 and went on to play for his hometown team Metallurg Novokuznetsk in the KHL.
Sarah McLellan
Wild
Bringing skills and joy, Kaprizov makes his Wild debut tonight
After years of intrigue, uncertainty and anticipation, the Wild is finally waking up to its future with 23-year-old rookie Kirill Kaprizov as the centerpiece of a reimagined team.
Sports
Souhan: Parise-Suter? Now is time for Fiala-Kaprizov to become Wild's go-to stars
The Wild has had talented players in the past. But never two players like Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov who have such elite skills and speed to create goals.
The Wolves Beat
Player weaknesses on full display in discouraging loss to Memphis
The Grizzlies scored 80 points in the paint and all of the Wolves' early-season issues could be seen in Wednesday's loss.
Wolves
Towns frustrated after Wolves squander lead: 'It's the NBA — no boys allowed.'
The Wolves have endured blowouts and a few close losses, but perhaps none was as deflating to Karl-Anthony Towns as Wednesday's 118-107 loss to Memphis.
Sports
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.