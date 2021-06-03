Kirill Kaprizov was named one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the outstanding rookie in the NHL.

The 24-year-old winger led NHL rookies with 27 goals and 51 points, totals which also led the Wild.

Alex Nedeljkovic and Jason Robertson are the other finalists.

Nedeljkovic, 25, had a 1.90 goals against average and .932 saves percentage in 23 games in emerging as Carolina's top goalie. The 21-year-old Robertson, a left winger for the Dallas Stars, had 17 goals and an NHL rookie-high 28 assists.

The award is decided by a vote of select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, with the winner announced later in June or early July.

Not only did Kaprizov live up to the hype of being a prized draft pick, selected in the fifth round in 2015 by the Wild, but he immediately became one of the most vital players on the team.

"Having such a tough season and leaving in the first round of the playoffs, obviously it would make things a little bit better," Kaprizov said Tuesday through an interpreter of potentially receiving the honor. "But honestly, I'm the type of person that doesn't really look for personal accolades. I'd much rather have the team win and have the team do better than my own personal gains."

Kaprizov is coming off his entry-level deal and falls into the unique category of not meeting restricted free agency or unrestricted free agency requirements. He's only allowed to negotiate and sign with the Wild, is ineligible for an offer sheet from another team and doesn't have arbitration rights. The longest the Wild could sign him for is for eight years.

"This summer we're going to have the chance to sit down and think through all the options and what's best for the team and for me, and I'm confident that we will come to a good agreement," said Kaprizov, who plans on being involved in the negotiation. "I like everything. Everything's been good, the team's been good to me, so I am very happy here overall."

Right now, though, he has a reunion in his hometown of Novokuznetsk, Russia, on his radar.

"The plans are, first and foremost, to get home, see my family, see my friends, get some rest," Kaprizov said, "and then of course start training and getting ready for next season."