ROCHESTER - Local news station KIMT-TV will keep its four-person weather team after parent company Allen Media Group appears to have backed off a plan to fire local meteorologists in favor of a national hub.
Rochester TV station will keep meteorologists after parent company backs off layoff plan
Allen Media Group appears to reverse its decision to create a national weather hub with The Weather Channel.
Allen Media earlier this month unveiled a new initiative to replace weather at its 27 local TV stations with a national weather forecast organized by The Weather Channel.
“The new format will dramatically improve reporting capabilities, especially in high-stakes weather situations,” Allen Media officials said in a Jan. 18 statement. “This initiative aims to transform the way local weather is reported — ensuring the most accurate, timely, and engaging forecasts for communities across the country.”
The company signaled it would let go of dozens of reporters around the country, though it was unclear whether Rochester-based KIMT would be affected.
While some meteorologists in other markets let viewers know they would be laid off, KIMT didn’t appear to acknowledge Allen Media’s new strategy. KIMT News Director Dan Clouse said Wednesday that KIMT had no plans to let go of its weather team, and it likely wouldn’t happen anytime soon.
“Allen Media is considering ways to incorporate more Weather Channel content at its local stations,” Clouse said. “But specifics of how that might work are still being determined. It will likely work differently at each Allen Media station across the country.”
Allen Media representatives have not responded to attempts for comment.
Other outlets across the country, including in Eugene, Ore., and Tupelo, Miss., reported their weather teams would also stay in place.
