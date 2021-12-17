Attorneys for Kimberly Potter opened their final day of presenting their case in her manslaughter trial Friday, with a psychologist ready to explain why she fired her handgun instead of her Taser, likely followed by Potter, who said she would testify in her own defense.

Dr. Laurence Miller of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was the first witness called to the stand Friday to testify about "slip and capture errors" that cause a dominant behavior to inadvertently replace a less-dominant one.

The defense insists that Potter must be acquitted because she mistakenly grabbed her handgun from her right hip, rather than her Taser from the other side.

Potter is expected to be the final witness.

Jurors will likely receive the case Monday after defense and prosecution closing arguments. Potter, 49, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the April 11 shooting of the 20-year-old Wright after a traffic stop that led to officers learning there was a weapons-related warrant for his arrest.

Potter shot Wright after shouting "I will tase you" twice and "Taser!" three times but fired her handgun instead. The car briefly traveled with a wounded Wright behind the wheel and soon crashed into another car on N. 63rd Avenue. Wright died at the scene.

The defense insists that Potter must be acquitted because she mistakenly grabbed her handgun from her right hip, rather than her Taser from the other side.

On Thursday, a policing expert and Brooklyn Center's former police chief testified that Potter had the legal authority to fire a Taser or a gun on Wright. Prosecutors attempted to raise doubts about their credibility by either noting personal ties with Potter, allegiance to law enforcement or limited assessment of her character.

Tim Gannon, who resigned as chief under pressure days after the shooting, testified that he reviewed footage from Potter's body camera and from a squad camera.

"I saw no violation," Gannon said.

"No violation of what?" asked defense attorney Earl Gray.

"Of policy, procedure or law," Gannon said.

Under cross-examination, Gannon acknowledged that he and Potter are friends away from the workplace. He said he felt bad for her after the shooting and still does.

In response, Gray asked, "Ex-Police Chief Gannon, would you lie under oath to help a friend out?"

"Sir, there's a reason I'm an ex-chief — no one gets me to do something or say something I don't believe in," Gannon said. "I wouldn't lie."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank attacked the argument that Wright could have injured two other officers at the scene had he driven in reverse. The defense has posed that scenario and a second one — Wright's car fatally dragging one officer as it sped forward — justified using a Taser or deadly force, such as a gun.

Earlier Thursday, defense witness and policing expert Stephen Ijames, said Potter had the legal authority to use her Taser or gun, noting the officers who encountered Wright would have been in an elevated state of vigilance after learning about the warrant.

Frank asked Ijames whether shooting someone in a vehicle could cause "collateral injury" because of the potential for the vehicle to move.

"It would depend completely, sir, on the circumstance — if we're on a downtown street compared to in the middle of a cornfield," Ijames said.