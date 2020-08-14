Q: Our kids love to pet any dogs they see, but they’re really young and I worry about their safety. Should I?

A: Owning a pet at an early age can be a wonderful experience for children. Not only do kids become more active with pets, but they also learn a variety of valuable lessons, including responsibility and compassion. The first thing kids must learn about pets, however, is how to be safe around them.

Whether it is a dog you know, one you’ve never met or even your own pet, there are certain ways a child should approach a dog.

• Ask permission. You should always ask a dog’s owner if you can pet the dog. Not every dog reacts the same way to strangers petting them, and the owner will know if it is safe for you and your children to approach.

• Approach calmly. If the owner says yes, make a fist, extend your hand slowly to the dog, and let it sniff the back of your hand. Dogs recognize people by scent, so letting a dog sniff your hand lets it become familiar with you.

• Know where to pet. Once the dog has sniffed your hand, pet it gently under the chin or on the chest.

• No hugs. As much as they may want to, kids should never hug a dog. Dogs don’t hug each other, and they don’t understand hugs to mean love and affection like humans do. Wrapping your arms around a dog can stress it out and lead to an unnecessary bite.

• Keep your chin up. Never put your face down in front of a dog. This can be threatening to the dog and cause it to react.

American Kennel club