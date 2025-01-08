Senior forward Khyah Harper is the third Gophers women’s soccer player — and the first in six years — to join the National Women’s Soccer League, the United States’ only women’s pro soccer league.
Former Gophers soccer star Khyah Harper signs NWSL deal
Khyah Harper, who scored 17 goals for the Gophers as a senior, has joined NJ/NY Gotham FC, one of the top teams in the NWSL.
She signed coming out of college a contract with NJ/NY Gotham FC in the 14-team NWSL that in August became the first major American pro sports league to abolish a college draft.
The NWSL was founded in 2012, is headquartered in New York City and is at the top of the United States women’s league system. Gotham FC won the league’s championship in 2023 before losing in the semifinals last season.
Harper follows the Gophers’ April Bockin, the NWSL draft’s 31st overall pick by Chicago in 2019, and Rashida Beal, the 35th pick by Kansas City in 2017.
Finally healthy this past season after an injury-riddled collegiate career, Harper was a 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-American and the Big Ten Forward of the Year. She scored 17 goals, had six assists and tallied 40 points her senior season.
Harper is the only Gopher to score three hat tricks in a season, including in consecutive games in September. The Lino Lakes native ended the regular season best in the country in points per game (2.2) and total points, and she is third in the Gophers record book in single-season goals and first in game-winning goals (six).
Harper’s play helped the Gophers host a NCAA tournament opening round for the first time since 2016 — and to their first bid since 2018. They reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010 before they lost to eventual College Cup champion North Carolina 3-0.
