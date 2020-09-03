KFAN’s popular Power Trip morning radio show went remote on Thursday because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the on-air personalities have tested positive but assistant producer Zack Halverson did. The 27-year-old was not feeling well on Friday, went for a test on Saturday and received his results on Wednesday, said Chris Hawkey, Power Trip producer and air personality.

So, the Power Trip personalities who came in contact with Halverson – including Cory Cove, Paul “Meatsauce” Lambert and Hawkey – are broadcasting from home for the time being.

“There were a couple of hiccups, but it went much better than I expected,” Hawkey said of Thursday’s first from-home session.

KFAN contributors Mark Rosen and Ben Leber were able to broadcast from iHeartMedia’s St. Louis Park studios because they weren’t exposed to Halverson.

Hawkey said KFAN officials had long ago devised a plan in case the personalities would have to broadcast from home during the pandemic.

Hawkey is quarantined in the basement of his Maple Grove house, with access to his own bathroom and the guest bedroom. He has a studio setup in his basement.

“I’m in a holding pattern at this moment,” he said. “I don’t have any symptoms. I got tested at 8:45 Wednesday morning at Allina in Maple Grove. I’ll feel more comfortable when I get the test results.”

Having to quarantine until Sept. 11, Hawkey, who also fronts an eponymous rock band, had to cancel his Labor Day performance at the Relief Sessions Summer Concert Series in Burnsville. Singer/producer Mick Sterling, who is promoting the series, has enlisted the Suburbs to take Hawkey’s 5 p.m. slot. The Suburbs were already scheduled to play a 7:30 p.m. concert there.

Hawkey’s band has performed only five concerts in 2020 whereas in a normal year they typically would have played 60 shows by Labor Day.

Hawkey said Halverson is quarantining at his parents’ house. His mother and father both tested positive, as well.

Hawkey said only one other Morning Trip staffer has received his test results: Meatsauce is negative.