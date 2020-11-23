Jay and Silent Bob are swooping in to help raise revenue for First Avenue — and maybe heighten your cholesterol, too.

A “pop-up” takeout restaurant based on the fictional fast-food joint Mooby’s in filmmaker Kevin Smith cult-loved movies (“Clerks,” “Mallrats,” “Dogma”) will take over First Ave’s Depot Tavern space in downtown Minneapolis for one week in mid-December.

The real-life Mooby’s previously made temporary runs in Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto. It is managed by the same company that created pop-up eateries based on “Beverly Hills 90210” (the Peach Pit) and “Saved by the Bell” (Saved by the Max).

Because of Minnesota’s spiking COVID-19 cases and newly re-tightened safety guidelines, the Mooby’s location inside the Depot space will only operate as a takeout place and will not have memorabilia on display from Smith’s films. Pre-orders will be sold with specific pick-up times to ensure safe distancing.

Like all of First Avenue’s properties — also including the Palace and Fitzgerald theaters, Turf Club and Fine Line — the Depot Tavern has been closed since mid-March, even though (unlike those other venues) it could have operated at 50 percent capacity as a restaurant. The tavern adjoins First Avenue nightclub, right next to 7th St. Entry at 17 N. 7th St.

Smith spent ample time in the Twin Cities while filming “Mallrats” at Eden Prairie Center in 1994 and has hosted events at or with First Ave in the past, including two appearances last year at the Fitz with his on-screen partner Jason Mews for their “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Show.”

The Depot Tavern opened in 2010 in a space next to First Avenue and 7th St. Entry in downtown Minneapolis.

“We’ve loved working with Kevin Smith in the past and are really looking forward to this next event,” First Ave general manager Nate Kranz said. “It is pretty cool to bring Mooby’s to life for fans, especially now, when we could all use a little levity.”

With the promo slogan “Smoochie boochies,” the Mooby’s menu includes Cow Tipper burgers, the Egga Mooby Muffin, the Cock Smoker chicken sandwich, Hater Totz and Freedom Fries (fried pickles). The recently slimmed-down Smith has also added vegetarian items to the menu, including a vegan lasagna sandwich.

Mooby’s Minneapolis will officially be open Dec. 12-18. Akin to First Ave concert tickets, pre-order options start Tuesday at 11 a.m. via moobyspopup.com, where there is also merchandise for sale.

