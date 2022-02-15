As Vikings fans anxiously await the expected formal introduction of Kevin O'Connell as head coach later this week — a process that was NOT helped by Pro Football Talk just asking some questions on Tuesday nor by Sean McVay refusing to defuse retirement talk — they should plan for a different delay in sorting out the 2022 roster and plan.

Namely: What direction are the Packers and Aaron Rodgers headed?

Maybe that shouldn't make much of a difference to the Vikings. But let's think about it realistically, as Ben Goessling and I did on Tuesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

If Aaron Rodgers sticks with the Packers for at least one more year, Green Bay will remain a favorite to repeat in the NFC North and will be a strong contender to reach the Super Bowl. In that scenario, one could imagine Green Bay finally going "all-in", much like the past two Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and Rams, knowing that salary cap bills will come due at some point when Rodgers is gone.

Even now, with Rodgers' future in limbo, Green Bay is tied for the fifth-best chance to win the Super Bowl in early odds released not long after the Rams' victory.

In that scenario, it might make more sense for the Vikings to play a longer game and gear up for 2023 and beyond. There's no reason to think they can dethrone a healthy Aaron Rodgers in the division; even if a wild card berth might be possible, that's a tough way to make the Super Bowl.

But if Rodgers asks for a trade and the Packers grant his wish, the division is suddenly wide open in 2022 and beyond. As Goessling noted, it would give the Vikings the surest thing at QB, by far, in the division. The Packers, who are cap-strapped, would probably need at least a year to regroup even if young QB Jordan Love proves effective. The Lions are the Lions. The Bears have potential with Justin Fields but plenty of unknowns.

Rodgers has said he plans to make a decision about his future by late February or early March, before free agency starts in the middle of March.

So the Vikings won't have long to wait if, indeed, his plans will influence their plans.

But as we have learned this week: even a short wait can feel like forever.