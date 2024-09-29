Darnold leads the league with eight touchdown passes and is the most improved player in the league so far. He has found the right coach at the right time of his career. He was named this week’s Nickelodeon Valuable Player, and O’Connell lived up to his promise of being slimed when one of his players wins the award. O’Connell also got the best out of Kirk Cousins here and Matt Stafford when he was a coordinator with the Rams. Now Slingin’ Sam.