The No. 22 on the back of the jersey was the same, but the logo on the front wasn't.

After three-plus seasons with the Wild, Kevin Fiala showed up at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday with the Kings for a reunion that felt inevitable long before the winger was officially traded.

"I really enjoyed my time here," Fiala said, "so it's nice to be back."

In the Wild's most significant offseason move, the team sent Fiala to Los Angeles on June 29 for Gophers captain Brock Faber and a first-round draft pick they used to select Liam Ohgren.

Although Fiala was coming off his best season in the NHL, reaching the 30-goal plateau for the first time and posting the second-most points on the team with 85, the Wild couldn't afford to re-sign him — a financial pinch that loomed well before Fiala was ultimately dealt to Los Angeles.

"Didn't know but kind of expect it and have it in the back of your mind that maybe it's your last year here," said Fiala, who went on to sign a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with the Kings. "So, try to enjoy it as much as possible with the guys and play hard for them and try to go as far as possible.

"I did almost all the things; we didn't go far, but I enjoyed it."

In all, Fiala played in 215 games for the Wild, and his 79 goals, 107 assists and 186 points during that time led the team after he was acquired from the Predators for Mikael Granlund in 2019.

With Los Angeles, Fiala is on the top line next to captain Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

"On the ice it always takes a little while for new players to adapt to a new system and new teammates, new language, coaching staff," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "But you can see that the talent is there, that he's got a real good skill level. I don't think we've seen the best of Kevin yet. I think that will come out a little later on, but we're happy to have him. Obviously, he's a real good addition."

Bold debut

Fiala's former linemate Matt Boldy had a productive start to his second NHL season, scoring twice in 1 minute, 4 seconds in the 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

On both plays, Boldy showed poise with the puck: First, the winger lifted in a backhander after clearing the left pad of New York goalie Igor Shesterkin. Then, he drove to the side of the net and moved the puck behind Shesterkin before hurling it over the goal line.

As a rookie, Boldy racked up 15 goals in 47 games.

"Bolds, he didn't look out of place last year, and he's taken a step forward," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "Another summer of training under his belt, so he's stronger physically and when he gets to the net, he's going to have opportunities to score with his skill set."

Center of attention

Joel Eriksson Ek said he was fine after all the physical contact he absorbed from the Rangers.

The center was hit from behind by Jacob Trouba, took a stick up high from Chris Kreider and was also dumped into the net by Ryan Lindgren.

"I'm just trying to play [in] the hard areas," Eriksson Ek said. "They try to keep you out away from there. It's my job."