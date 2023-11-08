Thursday, Nov. 9

1. Del McCoury Band: One of the giants of bluegrass, he started performing with Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys in 1963. A gifted singer and guitarist, McCoury has collected two Grammys and nine trophies for entertainer of the year from the International Bluegrass Music Association. He's performed with Phish, Steve Earle, String Cheese Incident and Preservation Hall Jazz Band and his songs have been recorded by everyone from the Lovin' Spoonful to Tom Petty. Delheads flock to DelFest every May in Cumberland, Md., where McCoury performs nightly along with a parade of pickers. With sons Ronnie on mandolin and Rob on banjo, the 84-year-old veteran is touring behind last year's "Almost Proud," which features the nifty "Honky Tonk Nights" with Vince Gill. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $50-$75, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Monster bassist Victor Wooten, known for Bela Fleck & the Flecktones and seen recently with Cory Wong, leads the Wooten Brothers (8 p.m. Fine Line, $40-$60); Trace Adkins, the country star-turned-actor known for scoring the hits "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" and "You're Gonna Miss This" and winning "The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" in 2013, returns (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $49-$129).

Friday, Nov. 10

2. Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks: His touring partner, Elton John, has retired from the road. Her band, Fleetwood Mac, is still in mourning after the death of Christine McVie. So Joel and Nicks, a couple of 1970s stars who are in their mid 70s, have teamed up for a stadium tour. Both won Grammys for album of the year, she for Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," he for "52nd Street." He hasn't released an album of new songs since 1993 but he's got a jukebox full of hits. She has had a continuing career with Big Mac and her solo work, which landed her in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time. (7 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $79.50-$1,850, ticketmaster.com)

3. Muun Bato and Chatham Rise: How about a little hypnotizing whir-rock from some of the Twin Cities' finest psychedelic rock acts of the day to levitate your mind out of the gray weather and bad news of the moment? Joe Werner and his reverberating unit Muun Bato have been steadily blending early-Floyd-style haze with shoegazer roar since their excellent 2021 LP, "Paraphonic Vapors." Chatham Rise is finally back with a gorgeous new single, "Here She Comes," echoing an '80s-Manchester melodic buzz. Wild Lyre and newcomers Lumari will add to the lush noise. (8:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thehookmpls.com)

4. Bag Men: The new kid in town has a new band. Steve Gorman debuted in January as the new morning DJ on KQRS. He's also a drummer, having done stints in Black Crowes and Trigger Hippy. He's got a new power trio featuring guitarist Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi AllStars, Black Crowes) and singer/bassist Nick Govrik (Trigger Hippy). Bag Men's repertoire includes such originals as "I Can Feel It" and "Boil Away" and covers of the O'Jays' "Love Train" and Jimi Hendrix's "Fire." Curiosity of the week. (8:30 p.m. 7th Street Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

5. John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery: What do you do when the partner in your country duo dies unexpectedly in a helicopter crash? You tour solo and you also call your bro for the Brotherly Love Tour. Eddie lost Troy Gentry in 2017 but he continues to sing all those Montgomery Gentry country hits like "Where I Come From" and "Hillbilly Shoes." He's joined on tour by his little brother, John Michael, who had a string of 1990s Nashville triumphs including "I Swear" and "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)." As kids, they played in their family band and John Michael became lead singer after their parents divorced. (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd, Welch, $42-$62, ticasino.com)

6. José González: Although he announced a 20th anniversary celebration of his debut album, "Veneer," for next year, the soothing Swedish acoustic bard is trying something new on tour this fall. He's offering "evening with" shows — no opener — which will start with a screening of "A Tiger in Paradise," a documentary about González's creative process, followed by a discussion with the film's director Mikel Cee Karlsson. Then comes a regular, old, wonderful solo performance. (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $35, axs.com)

Also: China's Wu Fei pairs her guzheng, a zither-like instrument, with Edina-reared Abigail Washburn's banjo in a cross-cultural program, the kind of exchange that the Grammy-winning Washburn has pursued for years (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $32-$37); Nigerian-born, Twin Cities violinist Ernest Bisong has assembled Tertiary Dominant, a new jazz/hip-hop ensemble featuring guitarist Deevo, percussionist Darryl Boudreaux and bassist Mark Weisberg (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Texan indie-rock darling Ben Kweller is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album that got him past his teen grunge band Radish, "Sha Sha," with "Superbad" actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse aka McLovin serving as his bassist and Mason Jennings opening (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $30); the Canadian metal vets who almost literally tore the roof off First Ave, Theory of a Deadman are pairing up with Tennessee rockers Skillet (7 p.m., $44, all ages).

Saturday, Nov. 11

7. Sound Unseen Afterparty: Did you think the 24th annual film festival for music lovers wasn't going to also host a little live rock 'n' roll this week? They've assembled a fun lineup to finish off a day of screenings anchored by Scrunchies, the raw and riveting power trio led by former Kitten Forever howler Laura Larson with Bruise Violet drummer Danielle Cusack. In the middle slot are Black Widows, the stylish surf-rock/punkabilly trio coming off a year of touring and fun appearances. Bluesy and manic soloist Theyself opens. (9 p.m. Green Room, $10, soundunseen.com; see our roundup of the fest here.)

Also: Dark Star Orchestra, the commendable tribute band that keeps the Grateful Dead alive, recreates another Dead concert setlist from the past (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $34.50-$59.50); smart New York singer/songwriter Dar Williams is back touting her 2021 release "I'll Meet You Here" (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $30-$35); Nashville alt-country singer/songwriter Rayland Baxter, son of Bucky Baxter (Bob Dylan, Steve Earle), is promoting his fifth full-length on Dave Matthews' ATO Records, "If I Were a Butterfly" (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $25 and up); the new punk/indie haven Cloudland Theater hosts its biggest gig yet with Dillinger Four (7 p.m. sold out); local all-star tribute band the Shabby Road Orchestra will play the "Revolver" album in full (6:30 and 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$35).

Sunday, Nov. 12

8. Kesha: After cathartically addressing her court battle with producer Dr. Luke and other tough subjects on her latest album, "Gag Order," the California electro-pop hitmaker of "Tik Tok" and "Your Love Is My Drug" fame seems intent on having fun again on tour. She changed the name of her current outing from the Gag Order Tour to the Only Love Tour and is bringing along a Madonna-worthy array of props, dancers and stage gimmicks, like she did for her blissful outdoor gig at Mystic Lake back in 2018. (7:30 p.m. Mystic Lake Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, resale tickets only, mysticlake.com)

9. Richard Goode: When it was announced that one of the world's finest pianists would offer an intimate Chopin Society recital at Macalester College's Mairs Concert Hall, there was little doubt that the concert would sell out. And it has. After all, Goode has almost filled the Ordway Music Theater, a hall over four times larger. The first American pianist to record Beethoven's complete piano works will devote the concert's second half to that composer's devilishly demanding "Diabelli Variations" after performing a fantasia and sonata by Mozart. (3 p.m. Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, $20-$40, chopinsocietymn.org)

10. The Modigliani Quartet: Formed at the Paris Conservatory 20 years ago, this foursome has become one of Europe's most celebrated string quartets. Named for an Italian painter and sculptor based in Paris, the group looks to Italy for inspiration at this Music in the Park Series concert. Between a Mozart quartet composed in Milan and a rarely heard quartet by opera master Giuseppe Verdi, there are works by Elise Bertrand, Hugo Wolf and Giacomo Puccini. (4 p.m. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., St. Paul, $23-$33, students and children free, schubert.org)

Also: Raw, emotive and experimental Chicago-born blues guitarist/singer J.D. Simo, who has worked with Jack White and Luther Dickinson, is supporting his new release "Songs from the House of Grease" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); Urban Classic features soulful Twin Cities vocalists G Sharp, Jay Bee and Mark Lickteig covering R&B nuggets from Marvin Gaye to Maxwell (8 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Cloudland Theater hosts another longevous Twin Cities punk band, Virgin Whores, with Sarushibai and more (6 p.m., $15).

Monday, Nov. 13

MVP bassist Liz Draper's curation of the Monday jazz/experimental series at Icehouse continues with an all-female lineup featuring Ukrainian vocalist Natalie Nowytski, tabla master Krissy Bergmark of Chicago and Draper's old Black Blondie bandmate Tasha Baron (8 p.m., $10); rootsy but playful country-bluegrass favorites the Roe Family Singers return to their weekly gig after celebrating their 20th anniversary last weekend (8 p.m. 331 Club, free).

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Maverick Music City, which has won five Grammys and four Dove Awards, brings its contemporary Christian worship music (7 p.m. the Armory, $37 and up); one of the most innovative and consistent metal bands of the day, Georgia's Baroness is back on tour behind its sixth album, "Stone" (7 p.m. First Avenue, $30); due to open Jason Isbell's shows next March, El Kempner's indie-rock band Palehound is making the rounds on its own (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $18-$20); pedal-steel ace Joe Savage guests for the weekly Two Steppin' Tuesdays happy hour gig (6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, free).

Wednesday, Nov. 15

New England's pioneering and influential singer-songwriter Tom Rush, known for "No Regrets" and his bushy moustache, returns for two nights (7 p.m., also Thu., the Dakota, $50-$70); newly signed to Blue Note Records after leaving his homeland for France, Cuban jazz pianist Harold López-Nussa makes his debut here with harmonica virtuoso Grégoire Maret in tow (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $27).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.