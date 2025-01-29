Greater Minnesota

Kenyon-Wanamingo will close its elementary school, citing declining enrollment

The elementary program will be consolidated into the district’s middle and high school building.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 29, 2025 at 2:57PM

Despite some community pushback, a small southeast Minnesota school district has made the decision to shutter its elementary school building.

The Kenyon-Wanamingo school board voted unanimously this week to close the school because of declining enrollment and the financial challenges of maintaining the building.

The district says the plan is to keep the school, in Wanamingo, open through the end of the school year before transitioning elementary students to the middle and high school building in Kenyon for the 2025-26 school year.

Beth Giese, superintendent of the Kenyon-Wanamingo school district, said that while the decision was not made lightly, it was necessary to ensure the financial sustainability of the district.

“We understand the deep ties many of you have to this site,” Giese wrote in a letter to the community. “Generations of students, staff, and families have walked its halls, building memories and traditions that are an integral part of our district’s story. The Wanamingo site has been more than just a building — it has been a place where young minds have grown, friendships have formed, and futures have been shaped.”

The school district, about 30 minutes northwest of Rochester, plans to sell the building after efforts to solicit community uses for the space failed to pan out.

The district has about 640 students, with the latest numbers showing about half as many kindergartners enrolled as high school seniors.

about the writer

about the writer

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Kenyon-Wanamingo will close its elementary school, citing declining enrollment

The elementary program will be consolidated into the district’s middle and high school building.

Outdoor Activities

Boundary Waters reservations open today: What to know about snagging a permit for 2025

card image

News & Politics

STEP Academy wins reprieve from regulators while Athlos Academy of St. Cloud faces loss of its charter

card image