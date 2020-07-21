Kenta Maeda pitched five innings during Monday’s intrasquad game, allowing three runs (including a two-run home run to catcher Alex Avila) and striking out seven on 84 pitches.

One pitch got away, though, and it had Baldelli jumping out of the dugout in a hurry. The pitch struck Josh Donaldson, the Twins’ new free-agent slugger, on the forearm.

It may have alarmed Maeda more than it hurt Donaldson, who waved off Baldelli and the trainer.

“I thought that was the end of the world for me, really,” Maeda joked afterward. “I couldn’t have done anything worse.”

“He was cutter-heavy today by emphasis. It was something he was definitely going to spend time on, but we also saw some other pretty interesting things,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We got some pretty nice feedback in the dugout on a couple sliders he threw.”