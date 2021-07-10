Kenta Maeda might never wear short socks again.

The righthander took the mound for the Twins looking to sustain momentum after his last standout start Sunday at Kansas City, the first appearance of the high socks. It was his strongest outing of the year, as he struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings.

"He's a guy that understands himself very well and what he needs to do," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Maeda before Thursday's game against Detroit. "I think he's going to go into this start in a lot of ways fresh but still building off of what he did."

And build Maeda did. He struck out seven in five scoreless innings of work Friday night, when the Twins defeated the Tigers 4-2 at Target Field. All seven batters he struck out went down swinging. Of the 84 pitches he threw, 52 were strikes, and 17 were swung on and missed.

Leadoff hitter Akil Baddoo reached on an error by first baseman Miguel Sano, but Maeda struck out Jonathan Schoop and catcher Ben Rortvedt caught Baddoo stealing for a double play. Robbie Grossman swung and missed on an 80-miles-per-hour slider from Maeda to end the first inning.

The Tigers got the leadoff man aboard again in the second when first baseman Miguel Cabrera singled to right center, but Maeda added two more strikeouts and an infield pop-up to strand Cabrera at first. Maeda then struck out at least one batter in each of the five innings he pitched.

At the start of the sixth, despite his dominant five innings, it wasn't Maeda who trotted out to the mound. Righthander Jorge Alcala came on in relief for one and one-third innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.

For the second day in a row, the Twins were held hitless into the fifth inning, but it wasn't for lack of trying. Detroit starting pitcher Matt Manning struck out three and walked three in 5⅓ innings, and Twins hitters were making contact. Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Sano each hit balls over 103 mph that were caught for outs. Donaldson's traveled 407 feet to dead center, but Baddoo snagged it just short of the wall.

Max Kepler delivered a one-out single to left field in the fifth to put runners on the corners and give the Twins their first hit of the game, but both were stranded.

The Twins made up for the lack of hits in the sixth. Arraez led off with a single and Donaldson walked with no outs. That was the end of Manning's night.

Lefthander Ian Krol came on in relief and promptly committed a balk, advancing both runners against the first batter he faced. Lefthanded Trevor Larnach then laced a single to right field to drive in the first run of the game. A long fly ball to center from Cruz drove in Donaldson and gave the Twins a 2-0 lead.

After Alex Kirilloff walked and a 10-pitch at-bat for Jorge Polanco ended with a flyout, Max Kepler hit a two-out, stand-up triple that got past former Twin Grossman in left field and brought home Larnach and Kirilloff.

Grossman tried to make up for that blunder in the eighth inning, cutting the Twins' lead in half with a two-run homer off lefthander Caleb Thielbar. But Hansel Robles recorded the final five outs of the game for his ninth save in 11 attempts this season.