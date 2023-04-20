Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Twins pitcher Kenta Meada left Thursday afternoon's game with the Red Sox after the second inning when he was struck in the left ankle by a line drive off the bat of Jarren Duran.

Maeda fielded the ball and threw out Duran at first base before crumpling to the group and limping off the field. Emilio Pagán came in to start the third inning. The Red Sox scored six runs in the third off Pagán to take a 7-0 lead.

The first report from the Twins was that Maeda suffered a contusion on the ankle, The line drive was clocked at 111 mph.

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jason Verdugo led off with a home run to right field.

Maeda was making his third start after missing the entire 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

