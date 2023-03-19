FORT MYERS, FLA. — Kenta Maeda allowed his first two home runs of the spring on Sunday, a solo shot just inside the foul pole by Ozzie Albies and a three-run blast to center field by Marcell Ozuna, and the Braves shut out the Twins 5-0 at Hammond Stadium.

Maeda allowed all five runs in his four-inning start, striking out five and walking two.

Atlanta All-Star lefthander Max Fried held the Twins to one hit, a fifth-inning single by Kyle Garlick, over 6⅓ innings. Three relievers, including former Twin Michael Tonkin, completed the shutout, the second time in four days the Twins have been held without a run.

Pablo Lopez, just back from pitching for Team Venezuela at the WBC, pitched the ninth inning for the Twins, who are now 8-12-3 in Grapefruit League play.