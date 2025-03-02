Keith Ellison: Why I’m fighting to keep the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau going

So, I got to work. As a brand-new congressman, I helped organize the congressional field hearing in Minneapolis where Sharon Tolbert-Glover shared her story. I aided in the drafting of the statutory language of the CFPB to stop predatory lending. I voted for and defended the agency as it made its way through Congress, and after it passed I was proud to attend the White House signing ceremony to officially create the CFPB — which, by the way, is the only legal way to launch a new government agency.