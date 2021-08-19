We in southern Minnesota often see a dozen to two (or even more) of the majestic great egrets together this time of year and into September. They stand together like statues along the edges of lakes, ponds and wetlands, where they hunt for insects, fish, frogs and other animals.

In the heron family, the terms "heron" and "egret" are applied loosely, although most egrets are white.The great white egret is a sleek, long-necked, snow-white wader, about 40 inches long. It has a pointed yellow beak and black stilt-like legs and feet.

During the late 1800s, it became fashionable for women in places like New York City to adorn their hats with flowing plumes from wild birds.But as the popularity of plumed hats grew, so did the outcry against them from alarmed citizens, some of whom saw egrets and other species being shot on their breeding grounds.By 1900 the great egret population had been devastated by hunting.Their recovery was thanks to the efforts of the Audubon Society, newly formed at that time.

Since the 1980s, each spring and summer, the great egret (a colony nester) is common in local areas in southern portions of Minnesota and as far north as Otter Tail County.Nests are platforms of sticks in a tree, usually 20 to 40 feetabove ground or water.Eggs, three to four in number, are incubated by both sexes.The young leave the nest six to seven weeks after hatching.Wintering areas for great egrets include southern states, Mexico and Central America.

Some other observations:

Watch for aggregations of monarch butterflies clustering in trees, a sign that their migration is beginning.

Snapping turtle eggs have begun hatching from eggs deposited in soil late last May.White-tail deer bucks continue to be in velvet.Wood ducks, American robins, cedar waxwings, and raccoons are eating wild grapes.Between 5 and 8 p.m., open flocks of common nighthawks — those dark-colored birds with long pointed wings and white wing patches —are gliding, diving and circling, feeding on insects in the air, and definitely heading south.

Both common and great ragweeds continue to shed much pollen into the air from their green flowers.Fields of blooming Canada goldenrod and their golden-yellow flowers are showy. They do not cause hay fever symptoms. Their pollen is heavy and sticky and carried on the sides of insects rather than in the wind.

Jim Gilbert's observations have been part of the Minnesota Weatherguide Environment Calendars since 1977, and he is the author of five books on nature in Minnesota. He taught and worked as a naturalist for 50 years.