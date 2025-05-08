Weather

Kayser: Warm temps, no rain for a busy weekend

Lovely days ahead for those celebrating Mom or heading to the lake for the Fishing Opener.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 9:41PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

We could be in for another summer with air quality concerns. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency meteorologists released their summer air quality forecast on Wednesday. They anticipate four to seven days with air unhealthy for sensitive groups, when an average season would record two to four. There could also be 12 to 16 days when our air could be impacted by wildfire smoke, similar to what we saw last year.

A slight chance of a storm exists about as far south as the metro late Friday. Otherwise, our next rain chance won’t be until the second half of next week. That means no rain concerns for those celebrating Mom this weekend or heading to the lake for the Fishing Opener.

We’re looking at a seven-day stretch starting Friday with highs at least in the 80s. There’s even a chance we could see our first 90-degree reading of the year in the metro, but odds are higher out in western Minnesota.

Meanwhile, I’m already thinking of Christmas, as I picked up the yearly ornament book the other day. Only 230 days until Christmas Day!

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Kayser: Warm temps, no rain for a busy weekend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Lovely days ahead for those celebrating Mom or heading to the lake for the Fishing Opener.

Weather

US will stop tracking the costs of extreme weather fueled by climate change

card image

Weather

Douglas: Minimal rain chances through mid-month

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas