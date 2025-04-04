Kayser: No big storms anytime soon

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
With a bit more of an active weather pattern recently across the region, there is some good news. Since the beginning of March, MSP has seen more than an inch and a half above average in liquid precipitation (rain and melted snow). Most areas of the state have been running a surplus since March 1. The exceptions are northwestern parts of Minnesota and up along the Canadian border.
Unfortunately, we’re still monitoring drought conditions. Almost 95% of the state is under at least abnormally dry conditions, with severe drought (category 2 of 4) covering 8.75% of Minnesota. Take caution to prevent wildfires. Through April 2, more than 3,500 acres have burned across the state so far this year according to the Minnesota Incident Command System.
We won’t have to crank up the radar anytime soon for big storms or appreciable precipitation close to home, with just a few chances at some sprinkles or light rain showers over the next week. Temps in the 60s return to the forecast later next week, in time for the next Twins home stand.