By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas
Kayser: Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ Saturday night
Rain is in the forecast Sunday through Election Day on Tuesday.
So, now that we’re done with the first snowfall of the year, how’s everyone feeling? I will say the backdrop of trees with leaves still on them and snow on the ground is always a fun combination. Areas from Windom to Hinckley and into northern Wisconsin saw 2-4.5 inches of snow Thursday. MSP only picked up 0.2 inches, but a record 1.26 inches of liquid fell. Even with the rain, we’re still at the 12th-driest start to meteorological fall (September through November) on record.
A passing light shower is possible Saturday morning, mainly north of the metro. Better rain chances occur Sunday through Election Day as a couple of systems move through, bringing another 0.5-1 inches of rain across the state and up to 2 inches in southeast Minnesota. Hopefully this will help put a dent in the drought, as just over half the state is now in severe drought.
Don’t forget! Daylight saving time ends Saturday night, meaning we “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. It’s the one day of the year when it is certain that you’ll see a meme of Cher reminding you that, yes, you can “turn back time.”
