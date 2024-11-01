Kayser: Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ Saturday night

So, now that we’re done with the first snowfall of the year, how’s everyone feeling? I will say the backdrop of trees with leaves still on them and snow on the ground is always a fun combination. Areas from Windom to Hinckley and into northern Wisconsin saw 2-4.5 inches of snow Thursday. MSP only picked up 0.2 inches, but a record 1.26 inches of liquid fell. Even with the rain, we’re still at the 12th-driest start to meteorological fall (September through November) on record.