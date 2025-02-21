Kayser: Break out the shorts, because 40s are coming next week

We broke a streak Thursday morning that I’m sure a lot of us are ready to put behind us. From last Saturday night through Thursday morning, we saw nearly 110 consecutive hours with a subzero windchill at MSP. That’s the longest streak we have seen since mid-January 2024. Since 1945, we have seen 31 stretches of subzero windchills at MSP reach 100 hours, and only eight have occurred since 2000.