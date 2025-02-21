By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas:
Kayser: Break out the shorts, because 40s are coming next week
Balmy temps could arrive as soon as Sunday.
We broke a streak Thursday morning that I’m sure a lot of us are ready to put behind us. From last Saturday night through Thursday morning, we saw nearly 110 consecutive hours with a subzero windchill at MSP. That’s the longest streak we have seen since mid-January 2024. Since 1945, we have seen 31 stretches of subzero windchills at MSP reach 100 hours, and only eight have occurred since 2000.
This cold weather has helped our recent snow stick around. Today marked the 19th consecutive day with a snow depth greater than zero at MSP. The previous longest stretch this winter was 13 days, between Jan. 10 and 22. So far this winter we’ve had 46 days with a snow depth over zero. Over the past 30 years, we average 86 such days over an entire winter.
We will be saying goodbye to that snow over the next several days, as highs will climb into the 40s early next week — and possibly as soon as Sunday. A few light rain or rain/snow chances will be possible during the workweek, but nothing looks significant by any means.
