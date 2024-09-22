What was it like for Katie Smith to help players break her record? “It’s awesome,” said Smith, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star with the Lynx, speaking animatedly after practice Saturday. “They’re such a joy to work with. First of all, they’re great shooters, but it’s kind of fun to nitpick and build their confidence and how they can exploit defenses. At the end of the day, I just want them to keep shooting.”