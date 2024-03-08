If U.S. Sen. Katie Britt accomplished nothing else in her State of the Union response — and she did not — she Made Social Media Great Again, just for one night.

After President Biden's fiery State of the Union address, it was the 42-year-old Alabama senator's turn to deliver the official GOP response. Or emote the official GOP response. Confined in the world's beige-est kitchen, Britt windmilled between dead-eyed smiles and excruciatingly drawn-out descriptions of gang rape.

She whispered. She giggled. She enunciated! Every! Word! A baffled nation watched the spectacle then pivoted to social media to ask the question on everyone's mind: What did I just watch?

Was it a theater kid run amok? Was it a glitchy AI? Is that really what the GOP thinks of suburban moms?

Britt is a United States senator. She represents 5 million residents of the great state of Alabama. Why did they stick her in a kitchen? Was it the low-budget Stepford Wives reboot nobody asked for? Was it a new season of The Handmaid's Tale? And if it wasn't a new season of the Handmaid's Tale, why was she dressed like Serena Joy?

For the record, if you reached out to either of Minnesota's senators with a suggestion that they deliver a national policy address in a kitchen, I'm pretty sure you'd pull back four to five stumps. Get back to us when Donald Trump sets foot in a kitchen. Britt was being talked about as a potential running-mate for Trump. But the GOP should have learned by now that every career Trump touches turns to poo. Ask Kevin McCarthy. Ask Anthony Scaramucci. Ask any of the former associates currently under indictment.

In all, it was the second worst thing to happen to a woman in politics on Thursday. Earlier in the day, at a hearing about sick leave, Minnesota Sen. Minnesota Sen. Gene Dornink, R-Brownsdale, greeted Delta Airlines First Officer Laura Haynor as a "stewardess."

