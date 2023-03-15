The Timberwolves said via news release Wednesday that All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, out since Nov. 28 because of a right calf strain, is expected to return "in the coming weeks" and has been participating in basketball activities.

Towns, averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists before his injury, "is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program," the release said.

The Wolves regular season ends April 9, which is in 3 1⁄ 2 weeks. There are 13 games remaining, including tonight's against Boston at Target Center, where the Wolves have lost their last four home games.

The team is current seventh in the Western Conference. Teams that finish seventh through 10th begin the postseason with an elimination tournament to decide the final two playoff seeds. Minnesota is two games ahead of Utah and New Orleans, which are tied for 11th.