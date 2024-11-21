Sports

Podcast: Who is winning the KAT trade? Should the Twins pursue a Correa trade?

Host Michael Rand starts with the shifting expectations for the Vikings and Sam Darnold. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery debate segment. In focus: Who is winning the Karl-Anthony Towns trade? Should the Twins think about trading Carlos Correa?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2024 at 3:07PM
Who is winning the blockbuster deal between the Wolves and Knicks?

Host Michael Rand starts with the shifting expectations for the Vikings and Sam Darnold. At the start of the year, even getting to eight wins seemed like a feat. Now they are there with seven games remaining, and the narrative has changed. How have the Vikings gotten so much from Darnold this year?

14:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery debate segment. In focus: Who is winning the Karl-Anthony Towns trade? Should the Twins think about trading Carlos Correa? And who will win Sunday’s game between the Bears and Vikings.

32:00: A tough loss for Gophers volleyball and a recruiting win for Gophers men’s basketball.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

Daily Delivery

