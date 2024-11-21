Host Michael Rand starts with the shifting expectations for the Vikings and Sam Darnold. At the start of the year, even getting to eight wins seemed like a feat. Now they are there with seven games remaining, and the narrative has changed. How have the Vikings gotten so much from Darnold this year?
Podcast: Who is winning the KAT trade? Should the Twins pursue a Correa trade?
Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery debate segment. In focus: Who is winning the Karl-Anthony Towns trade? Should the Twins think about trading Carlos Correa?
14:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery debate segment. In focus: Who is winning the Karl-Anthony Towns trade? Should the Twins think about trading Carlos Correa? And who will win Sunday’s game between the Bears and Vikings.
32:00: A tough loss for Gophers volleyball and a recruiting win for Gophers men’s basketball.
