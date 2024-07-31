Kari Lake wins GOP primary for closely watched Arizona Senate race, will face Gallego in November

PHOENIX — Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona on Tuesday, setting up a fierce battle against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego for a seat that could be crucial to deciding Senate control.
In Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and 60% of Arizona's voters, Republicans also were choosing between a slate of incumbents who have stood up to former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and challengers who claim it was stolen.
The primary will give insights about where the narrowly divided state is headed going into the final sprint of the 2024 election, when Arizona is central to the fight for control of the White House and Congress.
Gallego ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate.
Accepting victory Tuesday night, Lake called Trump a ''hero'' and urged his supporters to back her as well.
''He can't do this alone,'' Lake said. ''He needs backup in Washington, D.C. And I'm going to be his backup.''