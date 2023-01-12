Boyd Huppert, Minnesota's most award-winning TV journalist, is about to get another honor. It may be the most impressive one yet.

The KARE 11 reporter is receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation. Huppert has won 22 of that organization's National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The bulk of his celebrated work has been for his segment, "Land of 10,000 Stories," a celebration of ordinary Minnesotans doing extraordinary things.

"Every week, Minnesotans are inspired by Boyd's masterful ability to discover the incredible in the everyday," said Bill Dallman, president and general manager of KARE.

Huppert is also being recognized for his willingness to inspire the next generation of journalists. He is the chief storytelling coach for TEGNA, which owns KARE.

"Boyd personifies everything that is great about local journalism," said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer for TEGNA's media operations. "He's taught and inspired journalists for decades and for any student studying journalism today, Boyd's passion for video storytelling is infectious and inspirational."

Huppert had to take time off in 2021 and 2022 to focus on his battle with cancer. He received a bone-marrow transplant last April.

The award will be presented March 2 in Washington, D.C. Others being honored that evening include MSNBC President Rashida Jones and Jeff German, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter who was killed while investigating a high-profile story.