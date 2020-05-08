The forecast for the KARE weather team is foggy. Weekend meteorologist Jason Disharoon revealed Friday afternoon on Twitter that he will be leaving the local NBC affiliate.

“It’s bittersweet that I announce that this will be my final weekend with @kare11,” he posted. “My final day will be this Sunday. While I’m sad to leave the friends I’ve made here behind, I’m looking forward to see where my career is taking me for the future.”

Disharoon’s departure comes a week after the station severed ties with forecaster Sven Sundgaard for what station management called violations of its news ethics and other policies. Neither executives or Sundgaard have shared details, but the popular TV personality did thank his fans on social media earlier this week for their “overwhelming support.”

“I disagree with and dispute my former employers claims,” Sundgaard wrote. “I am considering my options at this time.”

Disharoon wasn’t nearly as well known as his former colleague. He joined the station last year after a stint in New Orleans.