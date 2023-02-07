KARE-11 was one of only five local stations to win a duPont-Columbia Award, one of the highest honors in TV journalism.

Several members from the local NBC affiliate were on hand Monday in New York to receive the win for its series "The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect," an investigation into shortcomings in Minnesota's legal and mental health systems.

The team behind the KARE series includes reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, along with investigative producer Steve Eckert and photojournalists Gary Knox, David Peterlinz and Ronald Stover.

The other local stations to be honored were Atlanta's WXIA, Baton Rouge's WBRZ, Nashville's WTVF and Dallas/Ft. Worth's KXAS.

National outlets that also received awards included CNN, ABC, CBS and PBS.

"Through impactful investigative reporting, our local journalists continue to hold those in power accountable and create change in their communities," said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer for media operations at TEGNA, which owns KARE and WXIA. "Congratulations to the teams at KARE and WXIA for these well-earned honors."