Not shying away from Minnesota winters or COVID-19 fears, Texan country-pop star Kacey Musgraves will kick off her 2022 tour at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Jan. 19.

The Twin Cities date leads the list of 15 shows announced Monday on the "Follow Your Arrow" hitmaker's "Star Crossed: Unveiled," named after her new album "Star Crossed" and companion film due out Sept. 10.

Tickets for all her shows go on sale Sept. 9 at prices yet to be announced. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access via kaceymusgraves.com/tour. Dance-pop singers King Princess and MUNA will open the dates. No extra COVID-related rules such as a a proof-of-vaccine requirement have been announced for the shows, unlike the strict policies implemented by her 2018 tourmate Harry Styles.

Last seen in town headlining the Basilica Block Party main stage in 2019, Musgraves veered into dance-pop territory on her last record, "Golden Hour," which won the album of the year award at 2018's Grammys and earned her a wider audience outside Nashville circles.

"Star Crossed" seems to follow a similar arrow, with the angle of her recent divorce and some apparent psychedelic elements added. The second single from the album, "Justified," arrived last week.

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib