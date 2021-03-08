The Vegas Golden Knights are vying for a seventh straight win, and so is Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

He'll be in net Monday when these two teams face off at Xcel Energy Center, the first of five in a row at home for the Wild.

Kahkonen has stopped 152 of 162 shots during his win streak, which is the franchise record for the longest win streak by a rookie goalie. He didn't play either of the games last week against Vegas. The Wild fell 5-4 in overtime in the first meeting last Monday before getting tripped up 5-1 in the rematch on Wednesday.

"It's a challenge for us because they do have so many options and weapons," coach Dean Evason said about the Golden Knights. "You definitely have to be aware when any given line's out there, and their defense – as we want our defense to jump in the play – their defense does as well as anybody.

"In the two games we saw against them there, their goaltender was great. They present, clearly, a lot of challenges."

In front of Kahkonen, the Wild will make one other lineup change – getting Carson Soucy back on the blue line in place of Brad Hunt.

Forwards Ryan Hartman (lower-body injury) and Marcus Johansson (upper-body injury) remain sidelined, but both players skated Monday morning before the rest of the group.

"They are progressing," Evason said.

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Nick Bjugstad-Kevin Fiala

Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino-Kyle Rau

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Kaapo Kahkonen

Key numbers:

5-3: Record at home for the Wild.

7-2-1: Run overall for the Wild over the last 10 games.

4: Points for winger Marcus Foligno in two games vs. Vegas last week.

9: Assists for winger Mats Zuccarello in his past 10 games.

4: Game-winning goals by Wild defensemen, which leads the NHL.

About the Golden Knights:

Since sweeping the Wild last week at home, Vegas has won two more games and will try to become the first team this season to string together seven consecutive victories. Winger Alex Tuch is on a roll, carrying a four-game goal streak into tonight's matchup. Captain Mark Stone and winger Max Pacioretty are on four-game point streaks. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has won his last five starts. His goals-against average (1.60) and save percentage (.942) are tops among goalies who have played a minimum of 10 games.