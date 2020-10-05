A juvenile was shot in the arm Sunday in north Minneapolis.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Irving Avenue.
Police spokesman John Elder said he could not confirm the age of the victim but said the victim was sitting in a vehicle early Sunday. He added the gunshot wound was not life threatening and the victim was treated at HCMC.
KIM HYATT
