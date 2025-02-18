Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Justin Timberlake
Fans — and radio programmers — seem to have forgotten the former N’Syncer’s “Everything I Thought I Was” album from 2024. But he hasn’t, because material from that disc accounts for 40% of the set list for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Don’t worry, though, because he’s also bringing back “Sexy Back,” “Cry Me a River,” “Mirrors” and other favorites. Plus, Timberlake is still an I-aim-to-dazzle song-and-dance man with a flair for state-of-the-art production. This is the make-good for a previously scheduled Halloween show postponed because he had bronchitis and laryngitis. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $60-$1,280, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist never fails to surprise and mesmerize. She can get boldly adventurous as she did with her chamber opera “Ogresse” at Walker Art Center two years ago. She can have an intimate conversation as she has done in several Dakota appearances with pianist Sullivan Fortner. She can show up with a combo and dazzle with musical alchemy and theatrical presence. This time, Salvant comes with a new pianist, Glenn Zaleski, but always with a penchant for turning familiar pop and jazz tunes inside out with her formidable interpretive powers. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
Erik Koskinen Band
January is not the only month when residency gigs are a thing in town. Gravel road-rooted Americana specialist Koskinen and his gritty and groovy neo-twang band have settled back into a Friday night rotation at Minneapolis’ coolest supper club for the month of February. Especially after issuing two excellent and at times quite moving albums in 2024, “Down Street / Love Avenue” and “Burning the Deal,” the Upper Peninsula-reared, story-driven songwriter has a trove of songs deep enough to keep it fresh over four weeks. These are “evening with” shows, too, meaning no opener and usually two long sets. (8 p.m. Fri., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $20-$27, icehousempls.com; also: every Thu. in February at the Cedar Lounge in Superior, Wis.)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Cymande
The 1970s U.K. soul band disbanded after only four short years, and frontmen Steve Scipio, a bassist, and Patrick Patterson, a guitarist, went on to became lawyers in the Caribbean. But Cymande’s sounds lived on as hip-hop producers began sampling such tracks as “Bra” and “Dove.” De La Soul, Sugarhill Gang, Wu-Tang Clan and the Fugees were among the artists who reimagined Cymande sounds. In 2012, Cymande regrouped, and this year the nine-man band dropped its first wide release in 41 years, “Renascence,” a chill but soulful Afrobeat/jazz/R&B groover filled with socially conscious lyrics and guest Jazzie B of Soul II Soul. (8 p.m. Wed., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $19 and up, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
Spin Doctors
In the same year Nirvana’s “Nevermind” came out, these hippy-dippy New York rockers kicked up the groovy hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” like a game of Hacky Sack breaking out at a funeral. Their feel-good vibes from 1991 might be welcome again in 2025, following the release of their first new album in 12 years, “Face Full of Cake.” Their appearance in this case is definitely appreciated as a benefit for the aortic disease nonprofit Rock From the Heart, whose in-house band Aortic Fire will open, joined by the Go-Go’s Gina Schock. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $49-$89, axs.com)
C.R.
Marko Topchii
This Ukrainian guitarist has won 55 international competitions, including some of the world’s most prestigious ones. Among them is the 2023 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition, which is sponsoring his North American tour. His travels bring him to St. Paul, Duluth and St. Cloud for solo recitals. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $10-$25, mnguitar.org; 3 p.m. Sun., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2310 E. 4th St., Duluth, $25-$35, students free, matineemusicale.org; 7:30 p.m. March 1, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1111 Cooper Av. S., St. Cloud, $5-$25, chambermusicstcloud.org)
ROB HUBBARD
‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’
New York’s Metropolitan Opera was around for 138 years before it presented a work by a Black composer. That was jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” adapted from New York Times columnist Charles Blow’s memoir. Now Blanchard — fresh from a Super Bowl pregame performance in his hometown of New Orleans — is bringing to St. Paul a concert version of this hard-hitting, Grammy-winning opera about a Black man overcoming childhood trauma. It features the composer, his band, the E-Collective, the Turtle Island Quartet and singers Will Liverman and Adrienne Danrich. (2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $15-$111, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)
R.H.
‘DRUMLine Live’
“Drumline,” the 2002 film starring Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana, was a coming-of-age story not just for the characters but for HBCU marching bands, whose battle-of-the-band halftime shows at football games are the stuff of legend. The virtuosic spectacle and showmanship celebrated in the film gets a live embodiment in this show that’s studded with a panoply of Black music and dance styles. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $34–$75, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
THEATER
‘Groucho Marx Meets T.S. Eliot’
Comedian Groucho Marx, of “Duck Soup” and “Animal Crackers” fame, only met poet T.S. Eliot once. And there’s no record of their conversation over that meal in London. So, Jeffrey Hatcher steps in to imagine what these two men who liked to one-up their company would have said to each other. Hatcher, of Excelsior, is one of the nation’s most produced playwrights. And this play was commissioned by the Illusion Theater as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. The two-hander is headlined by Jim Cunningham as Groucho and John Middleton as Eliot, both under the direction of Michael Robins. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends March 15. $15-$35. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. 612-339-4944 or www.illusiontheater.org)
R.P.
COMEDY
Kevin Hart
The “Jumanji” star churns out so many movies, TV shows and commercials these days, you would assume that he would be easing up on his live performances. But the 45-year-old mogul seems determined to hold onto his title as Hollywood’s Busiest Comic by adding yet another ambitious tour to his schedule. Hart may not be the wittiest stand-up out there, but his high-energy act plays well in big venues. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St.,Mpls., $187-$600, armonymn.com)
NEAL JUSTIN
Shane Gillis
The fact that “Saturday Night Live” fired this controversial comic five days after he was picked to be a cast member was the best thing to happen to his career. Since that PR nightmare in 2019, Gillis has sold out arenas, starred in the hit Netflix sitcom “Tires,” and — yes — hosted “SNL.” His brand of politically incorrect humor might be controversial, but it has also attracted a huge fan base. (8 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $56.17-$130.69, targetcenter.com)
N.J.
ART
Alec Soth
Fourteen photographs from Minnesota-based international photographer Alec Soth’s new book, “Advice for Young Artists,” will be on display at Weinstein Hammons Gallery. For two years, Soth traveled around the country taking pictures at undergraduate art programs. The contents of this book include tongue-in-cheek “advice” to young artists, while Soth contemplates time, aging and where photography fits into it all. Ends April 12. (Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. or by appt., 908 W. 46th St., Mpls., free, 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)
ALICIA ELER
Ann Wolff
The American Swedish Institute hosts an exhibition of internationally acclaimed German-born Swedish glass artist Ann Wolff, best known for creating the iconic snowball glass candleholder for Kosta Boda in 1973. In this exhibition, including work from the early 2000s to the present, Wolff reflects on aging, transformation and her continued work with glass. She is joined by local visual artist Nancy Randall and dancer Laurie Van Wieren. Ends June 8. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., $8-$15, free for children under 5, 612-871-4907 or asimn.org)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Paradise’
In 2023, choreographer Helen Hatch and theater director Jon Ferguson joined forces with a team of dancers and movers to create a piece that explored the notion of awe, happiness and human connection. They used dance, clowning, physical theater and an original score by Seth Conover and Joe Strachan for the work, which had its premiere at the Southern Theater. Now, the performance work becomes a film, with the help of film director Andrew Hatling. The work’s theme of being present has all the more value two years later. (7 p.m. Thu., Trylon Cinema, 2820 E 33rd. St., Mpls. $20, trylon.org/film/paradise)
SHEILA REGAN
FAMILY
Phalen Freeze Fest
The winter festival carries on even though this winter has been milder than past years. Gather with family and friends for outdoor participation in Indigenous games, fort making, ice fishing and snowshoeing. Warm up with gooey s’mores and hot drinks. (1-4 p.m. Sat., free, Phalen Lakeside Activity Center, 1530 Phalen Drive, St Paul, urbanrootsmn.org)
MELISSA WALKER
