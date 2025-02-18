Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Comedian Groucho Marx, of “Duck Soup” and “Animal Crackers” fame, only met poet T.S. Eliot once. And there’s no record of their conversation over that meal in London. So, Jeffrey Hatcher steps in to imagine what these two men who liked to one-up their company would have said to each other. Hatcher, of Excelsior, is one of the nation’s most produced playwrights. And this play was commissioned by the Illusion Theater as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. The two-hander is headlined by Jim Cunningham as Groucho and John Middleton as Eliot, both under the direction of Michael Robins. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends March 15. $15-$35. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. 612-339-4944 or www.illusiontheater.org)