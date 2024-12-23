Justin: The Minnesota writers behind the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ series embrace making silly movies

“Certainly when we go to someone’s office and they have an Oscar, I get a little jealous. But that’s not something we think about. That way lies folly,” Casey said during a Zoom call on Dec. 16, two days after the film’s star-studded premiere party in Los Angeles. “We get pretty good reviews. But if you’re making a movie for the critics or trying to win an Oscar, what are you even doing? You should be making a movie for the people who are going to watch it, so they have a good time.”