An ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating a man during the civil unrest following George Floyd's murder made his first court appearance Thursday where he agreed to conditions of his release that include not seeking employment as a peace officer in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office charged Justin Stetson in December with third-degree assault for repeatedly punching and kicking Jaleel Stallings, who had returned fire at officers after they shot projectiles at him without warning from an unmarked van while on patrol the night of May 30, 2020.

Stetson, 34 of Nowthen, and his Golden Valley attorney Fred Bruno declined to comment.

By agreeing to all release conditions, Stetson did not have to pay $40,000 bail set by the court. Conditions include no contact with Stallings, who no longer lives in the state, no possession of firearms or ammunition and attend all court appearances.

His next court hearing is slated for Feb. 16.

Stetson also agreed to no longer seek employment as a peace officer. His license is no longer active.

He was first hired by the city in 2008 and became a sworn MPD officer in 2011. During his tenure, the local watchdog group Citizens United Against Police Brutality found that Stetson had been the subject of at least 12 complaints.

Stetson left the department in August and now draws a state pension of nearly $59,000 a year.

When he and other officers swarmed Stallings shortly before 11 p.m. in a south Minneapolis parking lot off Lake Street, Stetson kicked him four times in the face and head, punched him six times, delivered five knee strikes to his face and lifted Stallings' head and slammed it back down onto the pavement before a sergeant intervened and said "That's it, stop!" according to the criminal complaint.

Stallings surrendered — facedown and arms outstretched— but Stetson repeatedly struck him for 30 seconds. Body camera footage released by Stallings' lawyer, Eric Rice, shows Stallings repeatedly saying "Listen, listen," while he is punched and kicked, resulting in a broken left eye socket.

In the video, Stallings, an Army veteran, returned fire with a pistol that he had a permit to carry. He said it was an attempt to defend himself against shots from unknown assailants.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office referred the case to the Attorney General's Office last spring. An expert in use of force reviewed the case, concluding that Stetson's use of force was unreasonable and excessive.

But initially, former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Stallings with eight felonies, including attempted murder, rioting and assault. Freeman's office had access to the body camera footage as evidence when they charged and tried Stallings before his acquittal.

A jury found Stalling not guilty of all charges. He filed a federal lawsuit accusing 19 Minneapolis officers of violating his constitutional rights. Earlier this year, the city paid Stallings a $1.5 million settlement.

