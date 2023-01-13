Receiver Justin Jefferson checked one more box on his already impressive résumé with his initial first-team All-Pro selection — unanimously as one of two players to get all 50 votes from a national panel of media members.

Jefferson was one of two Vikings players, with fellow first-time honoree long snapper Andrew DePaola, to be included in the Associated Press' All-Pro team announced Friday. The 35-year-old DePaola, who also made his first Pro Bowl this season, received 26 first-place votes.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the only other unanimous first-team All-Pro selection. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson — the 2018 Vikings draft pick cut after two games — was also named a first-team All-Pro pick.

Jefferson, who led the league with a career-high and franchise-record 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards, made the All-Pro second team in his first two years. He missed last year's top team by one vote to 49ers star Deebo Samuel. This year, Jefferson joins the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Raiders' Davante Adams on the first team.

"It'll mean a lot just to be recognized as one of the top in the league," Jefferson said earlier this week. "The first two years I got second team, so it'll definitely mean something to me to get first this time."

Vikings safety Harrison Smith and special teamer Josh Metellus received one first-team vote apiece. They each also had second-team votes. Other Vikings receiving second-team votes: kick returner Kene Nwangwu (27), cornerback Patrick Peterson (10), tight end T.J. Hockenson (7), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (3), right tackle Brian O'Neill (1) and safety Camryn Bynum (1).

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith had a productive season, ranking fourth in quarterback pressures along with 10 sacks, but did not receive a single vote.

MARK CRAIG'S AP ALL-PRO BALLOT

First-team offense

WR (3): Justin Jefferson; Tyreek Hill; A.J. Brown.

TE (1): Travis Kelce.

LT (1): Andrew Thomas.

LG (1): Joe Thuney.

C (1): Jason Kelce.

RG (1): Zack Martin.

RT (1): Lane Johnson.

QB (1): Patrick Mahomes.

RB (1): Josh Jacobs.

First-team defense

EDGE RUSHER (2): Micah Parsons; Nick Bosa.

INTERIOR LINEMAN (2): Chris Jones; Dexter Lawrence.

LB (3): Matt Milano; Fred Warner; Roquan Smith.

CB (2): Tariq Woolen; Sauce Gardner.

S (2): Minkah Fitzpatrick; Talanoa Hufanga.

First-team special teams

Place Kicker (1): Jason Myers.

Punter (1): Tommy Townsend.

Kick Returner (1): Keisean Nixon.

Punt Returner (1): Marcus Jones.

Special Teamer (1): George Odum.

Long Snapper (1): Andrew DePaola.

Second-team offense

WR (3): Davante Adams; Stefon Diggs; Jaylen Waddle.

TE (1): George Kittle.

LT (1): Trent Williams.

LG (1): Joel Bitonio.

C (1): Frank Ragnow.

RG (1): Mike Onwenu.

RT (1): Tristan Wirfs.

QB (1): Joe Burrow.

RB (1): Austin Ekeler.

Second-team defense

EDGE RUSHER (2): Myles Garrett; Haason Reddick.

INTERIOR LINEMAN (2): Quinnen Williams; Daron Payne.

LB (3): C.J. Mosley; Bobby Wagner; Lavonte David.

CB (2): Patrick Peterson; Jaire Alexander.

S (2): Ryan Neal; Tyrann Mathieu.

Second-team special teams

Place Kicker (1): Daniel Carlson.

Punter (1): Logan Cooke.

Kick Returner (1): Kene Nwangwu.

Punt Returner (1): Kalif Raymond.

Special Teamer (1): Jeremy Reaves.

Long Snapper (1): Zach Wood.