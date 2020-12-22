Justin Jefferson said Tuesday it's a "big honor" to be the first Vikings rookie receiver since Randy Moss to be named to a Pro Bowl in his first year. The NFL's eighth-leading receiver also said a moment between him and quarterback Kirk Cousins from Sunday's loss to the Bears is getting blown out of proportion.

Jefferson, who has 73 catches for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns, was one of two Vikings, along with running back Dalvin Cook, chosen for the NFC's Pro Bowl roster on Monday night.

"I'm so happy that I'm honored to be on that list up with the top guys in the NFL," said the 21-year-old Jefferson. "I'm just ready to keep going. This is only my first year. So many things to improve on, so many things to work on. Definitely a bright start."

The Vikings offense has transitioned smoothly from Stefon Diggs to Jefferson, but the frustration that comes with a 6-8 season hasn't escaped them. Among a handful of post-play stare downs between Vikings players, Jefferson was frustrated after a second-and-goal incompletion against Chicago. A clip from the FOX broadcast went viral on social media, where Jefferson was overheard telling Cousins to, in so many words, throw the ball.

Jefferson said such exchanges are not as uncommon as they're portrayed. Two years ago, Adam Thielen and Cousins had a televised sideline exchange that caught national attention.

"A lot of people really just blowing it out of proportion," Jefferson said. "It's just a lot of emotions throughout the game. So many players have done that plenty of times. This year doesn't have any crowds, so you can hear everything. Kirk's my guy. Everybody knows Kirk's my guy. Like I said, it's just the emotions involved, just frustrated during the play. That has nothing to do with me and Kirk."

Three Vikings linebackers sidelined

Eight Vikings players — including three linebackers — were sidelined at Tuesday's practice, which appeared to be a lighter session with no helmets on a short week before Friday's game in New Orleans.

Linebackers Eric Kendricks (calf), Todd Davis (ribs) and Troy Dye (concussion/hamstring) did not practice, along with tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), fullback C.J. Ham (quad), running back Alexander Mattison (concussion), defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (ankle).

Just four linebackers were at practice: Eric Wilson, Ryan Connelly, rookie Blake Lynch and Hardy Nickerson Jr. (practice squad). Kendricks went through warmups, but has not practiced since aggravating his left calf on Dec. 6.

"It's always a challenge mentally and physically on a short week," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "We're in the middle of that right now."

The Saints practiced Tuesday without guard Andrus Peat (ankle), center Nick Easton (concussion), safety Marcus Williams (ankle) and receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle).

'Divisional' feel in Vikings-Saints

The NFL highlighted Vikings-Saints — their fifth meeting in the past four years — by putting it on national television on Christmas Day, adding to the hype of a dramatic matchup, particularly after in the Vikings' two recent playoff wins.

The Saints are starting to feel like a "divisional" opponent, receiver Adam Thielen said. Their last meeting, in January's NFC wild-card round, ended with tight end Rudolph's overtime touchdown grab.

"Rudy making that catch and spinning the ball on the ground," running back Dalvin Cook said, "it's something I'll remember forever."

Battle of the running backs?

The Vikings allowed a season-worst 199 rushing yards against Chicago, and on deck is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. While Kamara's workload has been lessened in the second half of this season amid a foot injury, he leads all NFL running backs with 6.2 yards per touch.

"Kamara's obviously a great back," head coach Mike Zimmer said. "He's got really, really good feet like Dalvin. He's hard to tackle, like Dalvin is. They use him in more variety of ways. We're just going to have to do a better job in some of the cutback and power runs than we did last week."

Secondary not a primary concern

Rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler has two interceptions in his last three games — the only picks by a Vikings corner this season —, and worries about the secondary are easing somewhat, Zimmer said. After allowing three 300-yard passers in a 1-5 start, the Vikings haven't had one since.

"At the beginning of the year, the secondary was probably an area that we were most concerned about," Zimmer said, "and now, we're not as concerned about it."