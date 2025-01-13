Minneapolis police say officers found two infants in the same home who had overdosed on the same day before their lives were saved with an opioid antidote.
‘Just in time’: Police find 2 infants in Twin Cities home overdosing on fentanyl on the same day
Police characterized the circumstances of the back-to-back visits as "a heartbreaking situation that could have ended in unimaginable tragedy."
The officers were sent to the residence in the 400 block of NE. Broadway and arrived “just in time to save two children in the same home who were overdosing on fentanyl,” read a statement from police and a department incident report.
The statement characterized the circumstances of the back-to-back visits as “a heartbreaking situation that could have ended in unimaginable tragedy.”
Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the overdoses.
According to the police statement:
Officers were called to the home regarding an unresponsive 2-month-old. With no obvious sign of what caused the child’s condition, the infant was rushed to the hospital, where doctors identified a fentanyl overdose. Narcan was administered, and the child’s condition was stabilized.
Officers soon returned to the residence to check on the welfare of a second infant and a 2-year-old. They arrived to find the second infant in medical distress. The officers administered Narcan and assisted with CPR during the transport to the hospital.
“Doctors confirmed that the officers’ quick response saved this baby’s life,” the statement read. “Thankfully, the 2-year-old was also medically evaluated and showed no signs of medical issues.”
Fentanyl has been threatening the well-being of children in the Twin Cities numerous times in recent years.
St. Paul parents were charged with manslaughter and child endangerment in May after their 1-year-old daughter ingested fentanyl and died. Investigators found fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia in their home.
A toddler died of suspected fentanyl poisoning at a Minneapolis shelter in May. Minneapolis Police responding to a call months later found three children, all believed to be under age 5, in a home with hundreds of fentanyl pills on the floor. And a 2023 Star Tribune investigation into Minnesota’s child protection system unveiled failures in how the state protects its vulnerable youth from parents with addiction.
Staff writer Kyeland Jackson contributed to this report.
