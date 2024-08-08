Jury delivers guilty verdict in murder of transgender woman in Minneapolis

In the end, the jury didn’t believe any of the explanations Damarean Bible gave for why he shot Savannah Ryan Williams in the head in the courtyard of an apartment building near Lake Street in Minneapolis last year.
The crime was too vicious, the evidence too damning — much of it Bible’s own admission during police interrogation and in text messages and phone calls to family and friends. On Wednesday, he was found guilty of second-degree murder after a seven-day trial. Jurors returned the verdict within hours of closing arguments. Sentencing is set for Sept. 11.
Williams, a transgender woman whose death spurred activists and legislators to call for increased safety and protection for the trans community, was a pillar of strength and joy for her family. Her sister, Gabrielle Stillday, said she felt that immediately when the verdict was read.
“I said, ‘You didn’t even let your killer get away,’” Stillday said. “‘You’re not even here and you still took care of yourself and everybody around you.’”
When he was arrested, Bible admitted he shot Williams. Surveillance video from the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2023 showed him walking into the courtyard with her, but only Bible walked out. Williams was found with a single gunshot wound from close range.
Evidence showed Bible moved from the scene of the crime to a Metro Transit bus, then onto the light rail where he exited in downtown Minneapolis and walked to his apartment. When he was arrested he told police a gun was at his house and ballistic evidence matched the weapon to the murder.