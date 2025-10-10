Jury awards $4 million to man who lost leg after being run over by Metro Transit bus

A Hennepin County jury awarded more than $4 million to a man run over by a departing Metro Transit bus while trying to get the newly hired driver to stop and let him board.
Jurors on Thursday found Metro Transit largely liable for the injuries in February 2023 to Christopher Lee Swickard, 52, of Bloomington, on eastbound E. Lake Street near 3rd Avenue S. The injuries to Swickard’s left leg required amputation just below the knee.
The jury calculated total damages at $5.33 million, but it determined that Metro Transit and its driver were responsible for 80% of the incident and Swickard’s actions made him responsible for 20%, leaving him with an award of $4.26 million.
Metro Transit has the option to appeal the verdict. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to the agency for reaction and whether the agency intends to appeal.
Cole Dixon, one of Swickard’s attorneys, said Metro Transit denied liability throughout the course of the litigation and never offered to reach an out-of-court settlement with Swickard.
The suit alleged that bus driver, Said Muse, “negligently pulled from the bus stop when it was unsafe to do so, causing [Swickard] to fall to the ground, where he was run over ... sustaining injuries to his left leg.”
Specifically, the suit continued, Muse failed to look out for Swickard and should have stopped for him.
Cole and co-counsel Aaron Eken elaborated in a post-verdict statement: As Swickard “approached the bus, the bus driver closed the doors and pulled away from the curb. Christopher tapped on the side of the bus as it drove away and was knocked down.”